John's Background Switcher Adds Facebook Photos to Wallpaper Options

Windows only: John's Background Switcher, a free wallpaper-swapping utility, now lets you import photos from your Facebook profile and your friends' for swapping in and out as desktop backgrounds, in addition to Flickr access. We've taken a look at John's handy app before, but he's fixed and added a lot since then, including an automatic background colour picker, new collage modes including "postcard" (pictured), and other goodies. John's Background Switcher is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, Travis!