iTunes Store adds Aussie TV shows



Apple has quietly added a handful of local TV shows to the Australian iTunes Store. You can pick up some great ABC shows, including Summer Heights High, We Can Be Heroes, and Sleek Geeks; some Nine Network dramas, including Sea Patrol and McLeod's Daughters; and US series including South Park and Scrubs. At $2.99 an episode, it's a pricey way to get legal TV — buying the DVD of most of these shows would be much cheaper. But if nothing else, it makes it likely that movie downloads via iTunes, well-established in the US market, might soon finally come down under. (Thanks to Michael Q.)