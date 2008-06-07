iStat Menus Monitors Your Entire System from Your Menubar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Donationware application iStat menus monitors your Mac from your menu bar—everything from CPU and memory use to system temperature and a better date and time interface. We've mentioned iStat menus once before, but it just saw a significant update including a better interface, new Leopard-only features, and improved monitoring. The app is totally customizable, meaning you only include the stats you want to track in your menu bar (but including everything would mean a lot of menu bar clutter). iStat menus is donationware, Mac OS X only.

iStat menus [via TUAW]

  • Kirk Guest

    While this article does not apply to me (Windows and Gentoo linux only) thank you for putting the OS detail up front instead of buried in the text, or at article's end.

