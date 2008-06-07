iStat Menus Monitors Your Entire System from Your Menubar

Mac OS X only: Donationware application iStat menus monitors your Mac from your menu bar—everything from CPU and memory use to system temperature and a better date and time interface. We've mentioned iStat menus once before, but it just saw a significant update including a better interface, new Leopard-only features, and improved monitoring. The app is totally customizable, meaning you only include the stats you want to track in your menu bar (but including everything would mean a lot of menu bar clutter). iStat menus is donationware, Mac OS X only.