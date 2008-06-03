IsMyLcdOK Answers That Question

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Test your LCD monitor for dead or stuck pixels with simple freeware application IsMyLcdOK. There's not much to the program: Just run it and then walk through the battery of onscreen tests designed to isolate dead or stuck pixels. Chances are you may already have an idea where you monitor's pixels have gone awry, but with IsMyLcdOK you can be sure to spot any bad pixel. Once you've done that, take a look at our previous guides to fixing dead pixels, repairing stuck pixels, or removing LCD image burn-in. IsMyLcdOK is freeware, Windows only.

IsMyLcdOK [via Shell Extension City]

