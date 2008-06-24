Is your IT manager spying on you?

A recent survey of 300 IT professionals by security software firm Cyber-Ark revealed that one-third had used administrative passwords to access confidential information, and a whopping 47% had looked at information that wasn't relevant to their role. While you may be restricted in what you can do on a work PC, and the extent to which you can stop snooping, you aren't completely powerless. Gina's classic guide to surviving IT lockdown can help you get stuff done even when IT holds all the keys.

Remember that your work machine is just that — a work machine — so save really confidential stuff for when you get home. Check our security archive for more tips on protecting your personal data and possessions, and let us know of any other privacy-protecting tactics you've deployed at work in the comments.