Is four beers a binge?



Debate is currently raging over reports that new drinking guidelines for Australia will define binge drinking as more than four mid-sized alcoholic drinks a day for men. The official healthy upper limit for both men and women is two standard drinks a day, which seems reasonable, but the leap to "binge status" with just two more drinks a day, though unconfirmed, has inspired plenty of criticism. It seems clear that someone consuming more than four drinks day in, day out probably has a problem, but does having four beers on a Friday night make you a binge drinker? What do you think would be reasonable? Let us know in the comments.