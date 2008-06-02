Is farm life the secret to de-stressing?

If you're suffering from a bad case of Monday-itis and already feel the need to fling the BlackBerry at your nearest co-worker, maybe you need to spend some time getting rural. The BBC reports on research that found people reported notably reduced levels of anxiety and stress after visiting a farm. Now personally, cow dung doesn't do much for me, and it's perhaps sensible to be suspicious of a study sponsored by an organisation called LEAF, but your mileage may vary. And at least with the variable state of Australian phone coverage, your BlackBerry might well be out of range if you do opt for some quality farm time come Saturday.