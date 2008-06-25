iRemember Fixes iPhone's Cookie-Forgetting Problem

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

For jailbroken iPhones: For some reason or another, the mobile Safari browser on some updated iPhones and iPod touch models seems to constantly drop cookies, making iPhone-friendly sites like Google Reader and Remember the Milk a lot less useful. iRemember, a free one-fix app, makes a simple change in the Unix-y guts of your phone to help Safari hold onto its cookies better. Installing the app requires adding a repository to your Installer sources, but the fix seemed to work in a quick test, at least on Google sites. iRemember is a free download for jailbroken iPhones and iPod touches.

Fixing Safari Cookie Bug with iRemember! [Just Another iPhone Blog via iPhone Freakz]

