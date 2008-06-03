Internode adds SourceForge mirror

ISP Internode has added a local mirror of SourceForge, the repository for much of the open source goodness the world has to offer. This is good news for pretty much anyone downloading open source software locally, as it's bound to make things faster. It's doubly good news for Internode's own customers, as downloads from the mirror site are unmetered — handy if you're constantly downloading new widgets and patches.

While most major ISPs offer various unmetered options (gaming and entertainment are the most common) software-centric choices like this are a bit rarer, especially on the open source side. If there's any other Aussie peering or mirroring arrangements you find especially handy, let us know in the comments.