Integrate YubNub into Firefox's Address Bar for Faster Searches

The Google Operating System posts a clever hack that shuttles the power of quick-search site YubNub into the Firefox address bar, making searching through multiple engines a fast and no-mouse-required affair. To pull it off, type
about:config dialog into your address bar, then head to the keyword.URL value and change it to:
http://www.yubnub.org/parser/parse?default=g2&command=
Now you can type in
gim whatever to pull off a Google Image search,
flint x to search Flickr with a most interesting sorting, and
glh x to search a certain lifehack-centered blog via Google. Hit the link below for more YubNub integration tips, and check out Wendy's feature on YubNub for search ideas.
