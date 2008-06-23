Installation tricks for Linux and the Eee PC

After complaining that installing applications on an Eee PC was just too damn hard, Anthony Caruana went out and canvassed the available options. His Pocket Mojo posting is a useful guide to the basic installation choices available on the Eee, with lots of useful links for the determined expander. I'm still not keen to do anything to my Eee that might require reinstallation, but if you are looking to make your Eee more versatile, this is a good place to start.

