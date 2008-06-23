Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Installation tricks for Linux and the Eee PC

EeePC_901_black_R_open_Stand_02_US_336x376.jpgAfter complaining that installing applications on an Eee PC was just too damn hard, Anthony Caruana went out and canvassed the available options. His Pocket Mojo posting is a useful guide to the basic installation choices available on the Eee, with lots of useful links for the determined expander. I'm still not keen to do anything to my Eee that might require reinstallation, but if you are looking to make your Eee more versatile, this is a good place to start.
Starting out with the Eee PC [Pocket Mojo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles