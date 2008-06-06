Improve Your Computer Note-Taking Skills



Improve your note-taking and dictation skills with web site Listen and Write. As opposed to most most typing applications, which ask you to copy words you see on the screen, Listen and Write plays back audio clips of current events and asks you to transcribe the content. Sometimes the application is a little too stingy on spelling—especially of proper names—but it could be a great tool to gear up for taking better and faster notes in lectures or meetings. On the other hand, if you'd like your computer to dictate what you are saying, we've got you covered there, too.