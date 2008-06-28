Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Import Your Del.icio.us Bookmarks and Tags to Firefox 3


Web utility del.icio.us to Firefox merges your bookmarks from social bookmarking web site del.icio.us—tags and all—with your existing Firefox 3 bookmarks. Why might you want to do this? Because the new and improved bookmarking functionality in Firefox 3 supports tagging, but since previous versions of Firefox did not, you've already got tons of bookmarks with no tags.

After providing this web site with your backed up del.icio.us and Firefox bookmarks, it merges the two so that sites you've already bookmarked will also be tagged, and you can start searching for bookmarks by tag from the comfort of Firefox 3's AwesomeBar. Once you've made this change, if you're syncing your bookmarks with an extension like previously mentioned Foxmarks, you may not even need del.icio.us anymore (unless you're into the social aspect). Thanks Brett!

del.icio.us to Firefox [via mozillaZine Forums

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles