Import Your Del.icio.us Bookmarks and Tags to Firefox 3



Web utility del.icio.us to Firefox merges your bookmarks from social bookmarking web site del.icio.us—tags and all—with your existing Firefox 3 bookmarks. Why might you want to do this? Because the new and improved bookmarking functionality in Firefox 3 supports tagging, but since previous versions of Firefox did not, you've already got tons of bookmarks with no tags.

After providing this web site with your backed up del.icio.us and Firefox bookmarks, it merges the two so that sites you've already bookmarked will also be tagged, and you can start searching for bookmarks by tag from the comfort of Firefox 3's AwesomeBar. Once you've made this change, if you're syncing your bookmarks with an extension like previously mentioned Foxmarks, you may not even need del.icio.us anymore (unless you're into the social aspect). Thanks Brett!