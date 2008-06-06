IM Can Reduce Workplace Interruptions, Study Shows

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

We all know instant messaging has great potential to lead down the path of non-productivity, but researchers at Ohio State University and University of California have found it can be a productivity booster—if used efficiently. Co-author of the study Kelly Garret explains:

"It is not the case that people are engaging in extensive conversations or trying to resolve complex problems over this very limited medium. Instead, people are using the technology to solicit answers to quick questions from colleagues and coordinate their conversations at more convenient times."

We've showed you how to firewall your attention at the office, including using your instant messenger client to signal your availability. We've also discussed previous studies about instant messaging increasing productivity. What is your experience with instant messaging at work? Does IM help you get things done more than hinder you?

Instant Messaging Proves Useful In Reducing Workplace Interruption [Science Daily]

