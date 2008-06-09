IETester Renders Sites like Internet Explorer 5.5 Through 8

Windows only: Freeware web browser IETester renders websites in IE 5.5, 6, 7, and even 8 beta 1 for testing purposes. This is more of a tool for the folks out there building web sites, but if you want a bit more robust method of testing your designs against different IE browsers without using websites like previously mentioned NetRenderer or BrowserShots, IETester looks like a winner. IETester is freeware, Windows only, requires IE 7.