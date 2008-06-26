Humyo Provides 30GB of Free Online Storage

Web site Humyo offers 30GB of free online storage with a small and inconsequential catch: 25 of the 30GB must be media files, like music and videos. The remaining 5GB are reserved for non-media files and documents. Since most of our hard drive space is eaten by media, this won't likely be a problem. Once uploaded, files are organized in Humyo's user-friendly interface, which identifies filetypes and even organises media by metadata (e.g., music can be sorted through by artist, album, etc.). Humyo offers a Windows client that maps a network drive directly to your Humyo account for drag-and-drop uploads and downloads, but you can use Humyo from any platform through your browser.
From the Terms of Use, 2.4.a:
"you grant to Humyo a limited license to use, modify, publicly perform, publicly display, reproduce, and distribute your Shared Content on and through the Humyo Services. The license you grant to Humyo is non-exclusive, perpetual, fully-paid and royalty-free, sub-licensable, and worldwide;"
Also, http://www.humyo.com/pages/en/online-file-storage-questions#StaffAccess doesn't really convince me that they my files are anywhere near being unreadable.