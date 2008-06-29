How to Use Smart Objects in Photoshop

Hilarious (in the dark humor way) Photoshop tutorial guy Donnie Hoyle is back with another installment of "You Suck at Photoshop"—this one showing you the ins and outs of Smart Objects. See the previously posted episodes: Touch Up Your Pics in Photoshop, Master Photoshop's "Select Colour Range", Paths and Masks, and Distort, Warp, and Layer Effects plus Covering Your Mistakes and Manual and Clone Stamp.
