Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How To Spot an Edited Picture

We've examined power photo retouching before, but how can you tell when a photo's been altered? Frequent photo editors often acquire a knack for spotting fake photographs, but what about the rest of us? Scientific American offers several tips on how to spot faked photographs. Among them: look at how the light hits the various people and objects in the photograph—everything in the photo should have matching highlights and shadows indicating they were all photographed at the same time under the same light source. More in-depth scrutiny can reveal other "tells"—eyes often being the giveaway.


If the direction and shape of the eyes isn't consistent with the position of the head and body, it can indicate a forgery, as well as the highlights on the eyes themselves changing from person to person. Are you a Photoshop bloodhound? Share your tips and tricks for spotting fakes in the comments. Photo by NoiseCollusion.

Digital Forensics: 5 Ways to Spot a Fake Photo [via GeekSugar]

Comments

  • nemanya Guest

    Usually when it has been editited You Would see a blur somewhere

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles