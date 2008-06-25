How to Consolidate Firefox 3's Chrome

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Now that you've minimised Firefox's chrome with a few good user styles, it's time to maximize your surfing area. Just by moving a few small things around you can have all of Firefox's menu and location bar's features, but without all the real estate-hogging. Check out a video screencast of how to consolidate Firefox's chrome after the jump.

Firefox looks like this by default:

After the consolidation, you get this. Notice that Firefox's top bar takes up a lot less vertical space.

To do this on your copy of Firefox, first, you'll need to install the Stylish extension and grab a few consolidation user styles, namely, the ones that remove the Edit and Help menus, the Go button and magnifying glass, merge the Stop and Reload buttons, and remove the throbber. Then, you want to reduce the size of your back button, and move the location bar, buttons, and search box to the menu bar, and turn off the Navigation toolbar.

Confused? Here's a video demonstration of how it's done:

How do you make Firefox fit your surfing style better? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • azfish Guest

    By going right-click -> customise, it is possible to drag the bookmarks toolbar into the space to the right of the menus, instead of moving the address bar there. The only problem with this is that it leaves a whole blank row behind, that refuses to collapse or be resized. Any idea how to fix this? I'd rather move my bookmarks than the nav bar.

    0
  • warcroft @warcroct

    AZFISH. . .
    The same right click menu (that you used to select customize) just un-tick the bookmarks menu.
    I have everything on a single menu bar and the bookmarks and navigation bars deselected.

    0
  • Nicholas Guest

    If you're looking in to doing this, I'd suggest using the extension "Tiny Menu". It collapses all of the menus to a single button, making the amount of space used even smaller.
    Check it out at:
    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/1455

    0
  • Stephen Guest

    why do all that? Just use Personal Menu. It's funny how people make some things overly complicated.

    Would be nice to post a screenie of my setup, but your comment system doesn't seem to allow it.

    users 0 v lifehacker aus 1

    0
  • Trent Guest

    I’ve been searching for this for hours but nothing works: I’d like to remove the File menu (on linux) and strangely, none of the above works in userChrome.css

    #file-menu { display: none !important; }
    #file-Menu { display: none !important; }
    #File-menu { display: none !important; }
    #File-Menu { display: none !important; }
    #filemenu { display: none !important; }
    #fileMenu { display: none !important; }
    #Filemenu { display: none !important; }
    #FileMenu { display: none !important; }

    Does anyone know by any chance how to get this done? Other menu items can be hidden this way but File seems to behave differently.

    0

