How to Consolidate Firefox 3's Chrome



Now that you've minimised Firefox's chrome with a few good user styles, it's time to maximize your surfing area. Just by moving a few small things around you can have all of Firefox's menu and location bar's features, but without all the real estate-hogging. Check out a video screencast of how to consolidate Firefox's chrome after the jump.

Firefox looks like this by default:

After the consolidation, you get this. Notice that Firefox's top bar takes up a lot less vertical space.

To do this on your copy of Firefox, first, you'll need to install the Stylish extension and grab a few consolidation user styles, namely, the ones that remove the Edit and Help menus, the Go button and magnifying glass, merge the Stop and Reload buttons, and remove the throbber. Then, you want to reduce the size of your back button, and move the location bar, buttons, and search box to the menu bar, and turn off the Navigation toolbar.

Confused? Here's a video demonstration of how it's done:

How do you make Firefox fit your surfing style better? Let us know in the comments.