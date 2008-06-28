How to Clear Your DVD Clutter

If you've got a growing DVD collection that's taking over your living room, design site Apartment Therapy has posted a simple howto for clearing out the DVD clutter. Basically the author spent a little time with a label maker and cheap jewel cases and was able to fit an enormous DVD collection into a much smaller space. Another alternative, of course, is to move your DVD library to your hard drive, ripping your DVDs in one click with DVD Rip or any other popular DVD-ripping tool. If you've successfully decluttered a large DVD library in your abode, let's hear more about how you did it in the comments.