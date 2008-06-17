How much passion does your job need?

In a wide-ranging discussion of changes in corporate language for the BBC, writer Lucy Kellaway really hits the nail on the head with this comment:

One of the big banks is currently advertising for such workers saying "we seek passionate banking representatives to uphold our values." This is a lie. Actually what the bank is seeking is competent people to follow instructions and answer the phones.

Well, exactly. It'd be great to see job ads taking a more realistic approach, but sadly I can't see it happening any time soon. What's the worst example you've encountered? Let us know in the comments.