How much passion does your job need?

In a wide-ranging discussion of changes in corporate language for the BBC, writer Lucy Kellaway really hits the nail on the head with this comment:

One of the big banks is currently advertising for such workers saying "we seek passionate banking representatives to uphold our values." This is a lie. Actually what the bank is seeking is competent people to follow instructions and answer the phones.

Well, exactly. It'd be great to see job ads taking a more realistic approach, but sadly I can't see it happening any time soon. What's the worst example you've encountered? Let us know in the comments.

  • CITIZENDEE Guest

    There are more jobs than candidates at the moment so people doing the advertising (and I'm looking at you staffing/temp agencies) have ridiculous descriptions for jobs that have no resemblance to what you will actually do day to day.

  • DavidC Guest

    Seek.com.au today has over 14000 jobs listed which use "passion" somewhere in the ad. The chief irritant for me is "team player" (still over 10000 jobs on seek).

    I think "team player" is often used as a subconscious euphemism for "will conform" (even if it means capitulating to foolish management ideas)

