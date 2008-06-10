Hide MP3s in a Flickr Image

The Digital Inspiration blog hits upon a pretty nifty use of a file-hiding technique we've shown here before, to share MP3s with a select group of friends, or even embed a related sound file inside a photograph. Using Flickr's easy photo-sharing and a command-line trick, you can create a JPG file that anyone can download and, once renamed as a .mp3 file, plays in any music player. For more file-hiding fun, check out our feature on easy steganography tools.