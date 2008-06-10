Hide MP3s in a Flickr Image

The Digital Inspiration blog hits upon a pretty nifty use of a file-hiding technique we've shown here before, to share MP3s with a select group of friends, or even embed a related sound file inside a photograph. Using Flickr's easy photo-sharing and a command-line trick, you can create a JPG file that anyone can download and, once renamed as a .mp3 file, plays in any music player. For more file-hiding fun, check out our feature on easy steganography tools.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink