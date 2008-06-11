Hawkeye Font Browser Helps You Pick the Perfect Typeface

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Hawkeye Font Browser, a free Windows utility, makes it simple to see how a word or sentence looks in any of your system's installed TrueType fonts. In other words, it's one of those Windows utilities that's hard to believe isn't built into the system, but comes in pretty handy in certain situations. Change the size and colour to see if a font can meet your needs, and distinguish monospace fonts from others with a simple list indentation. Hawkeye Font Browser is a free download for Windows systems only.

Hawkeye Font Browser [via gHacks]

