Have Keyboard Shortcuts Always Show in Windows Menus

The Workers' Edge blog digs into Windows tweaks that one normally has to dig pretty far into nested menus to find, and comes out with a real find for hands-on-the-keys fans. To have Windows always show the keyboard shortcuts next to menu items for easier learning, head to to the "Ease of Access Center" in Vista's Control Panel, check "Underline keyboard shortcuts and access keys," and hit apply. In XP, right-click on the desktop, hit "Properties," head to the Appearance tab, click the "Effects" button, then un-check the "Hide underlined letters ..." option. Now your toolbar menus will always have their keyboard access letters underlined, saving your wrist a trip to the mouse or trackpad.