Handling those job interview clangers

Job descriptions can change dramatically in the space of a couple of years, but the techniques interviewers use to trip up candidates tend to stay the same. A feature at BBC News identifies five common challenges — from getting caught lying to asking to impersonate a dinosaur — and offers suggestions from recruiters on how to deal with them. Even if you've never heard of the people mentioned in the article (all contestants on the UK version of The Apprentice), you can't help but feel for them. What's the worst question you've ever faced in a job interview?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink