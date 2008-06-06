Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Handling those job interview clangers

Job descriptions can change dramatically in the space of a couple of years, but the techniques interviewers use to trip up candidates tend to stay the same. A feature at BBC News identifies five common challenges — from getting caught lying to asking to impersonate a dinosaur — and offers suggestions from recruiters on how to deal with them. Even if you've never heard of the people mentioned in the article (all contestants on the UK version of The Apprentice), you can't help but feel for them. What's the worst question you've ever faced in a job interview?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles