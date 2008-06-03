Goosh.org Unix-like Google Command Line

Shell-lovers are going to flip for this one: Goosh.org, which bills itself "the unofficial google shell," puts a Unix-like command line interface to Google on a web page using the magic of Ajax. Head over to goosh.org and type any word to get Google search results back in a an
ls-like listing. You can also search various other Google products and engines, like Google Images, News, Blogs, Video, Translate and the Wikipedia. Type
help or
h to get a full listing of possible goosh.org commands.
For example, search individual sites by using the in operator, like
in lifehacker.com iTunes to search this site's archives for iTunes. Run an "I'm Feeling Lucky" search for a term simply using
l. Or enter
addengine to put goosh.org in your Firefox search box,
go [URL] to open a link, or
open [URL] to open a web site in a new window. There's also the intriguing
load command that can "load an extension" by URL—what types of extensions we don't know, but we sure do like ourselves some extensibility.
While we're more apt to use Firefox's address bar as a web search command line for everyday use, goosh.org is undeniably cool.
