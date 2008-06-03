Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Goosh.org Unix-like Google Command Line


Shell-lovers are going to flip for this one: Goosh.org, which bills itself "the unofficial google shell," puts a Unix-like command line interface to Google on a web page using the magic of Ajax. Head over to goosh.org and type any word to get Google search results back in a an ls-like listing. You can also search various other Google products and engines, like Google Images, News, Blogs, Video, Translate and the Wikipedia. Type help or h to get a full listing of possible goosh.org commands.

For example, search individual sites by using the in operator, like in lifehacker.com iTunes to search this site's archives for iTunes. Run an "I'm Feeling Lucky" search for a term simply using l. Or enter addengine to put goosh.org in your Firefox search box, go [URL] to open a link, or open [URL] to open a web site in a new window. There's also the intriguing load command that can "load an extension" by URL—what types of extensions we don't know, but we sure do like ourselves some extensibility.

While we're more apt to use Firefox's address bar as a web search command line for everyday use, goosh.org is undeniably cool.

goosh.org [via lizhenry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles