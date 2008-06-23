Google Trends Now Showing Site Traffic

Google Trends has a newly-added ability to show unique visitor statistics for multiple sites—just type in site URLs separated by commas to get rough traffic estimates based on searches and other data. The thumbnail chart here suggests that Apple.com gets a bit more regular interest than Windows or Ubuntu's home pages. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink