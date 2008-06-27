Google Media Server Streams Your Files Easily Between Screens

Windows only: Send videos, pictures and music between Windows PCs or any Universal Plug n' Play device (like a Playstation 3) with a simple Google Desktop Gadget called Google Media Server. The gadget allows you to offer up all the media indexed by Google Desktop to any other device with the gadget, or that can grab UPnP media, and also offers access to your Picasa Web Albums and YouTube videos. For anyone looking for an easy way to shuttle their digital media back and forth across a standard home network, this gadget might be the "just works" kick-starter. Google Media Server is a free download, requires a Windows system running Google Desktop 5 or later.