Google Makes RSS Embedding Easy

Looking to embed up-to-date headlines into a personal web page, start page, or other HTML-friendly project? Google makes it seriously easy with its code generating tool. Choose a layout style (basically vertical stack or horizontal bar), type in the names of sites you want to embed feeds from, and you're off and running. There's no ostentatious ads or branding, and the code is easily modified for theme matching, making it a great tool for web beginners and tinkerers alike.