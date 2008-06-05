Google Gadgets Adds Widgets, Sidebar to Linux Desktop

Linux only: Google Gadgets, an open-source, stand-alone app that runs gadgets from Google Desktop and the Universal iGoogle repository, closes the widest gap between Google Desktop's Linux version and its Mac and Windows cousins. Users of Screenlets already can use iGoogle and other widgets on the desktop, but this release adds the sidebar and desktop search integration that make Google Desktop a greater sum than its individual parts. Installing Google Gadgets requires compiling from source at this point, and I had trouble completing the process in Ubuntu 8.04, so let's hear about any simplified instructions or scripts you run across. Google Gadgets is a free download for Linux systems only.