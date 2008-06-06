Go to Disney World Without Leaving Your Desk

Google adds a 3D tour of Disney World to the latest version of Google Earth (4.3), which lets you "zoom down Main Street, USA, fly around Cinderella Castle, explore Spaceship Earth and climb the Tree of Life."
Google adds a 3D tour of Disney World to the latest version of Google Earth (4.3), which lets you "zoom down Main Street, USA, fly around Cinderella Castle, explore Spaceship Earth and climb the Tree of Life."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink