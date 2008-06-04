Getting the most from conferences

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Conferences are often viewed as an excuse to skive out of the office for a few days in a sunny location, but in truth there's not much point doing that: all your regular work will still be there when you get back. In a busy working life, how can you make sure the information you gather at a conference will get used?
Security expert and conference veteran Chris Joscelyne offered this useful tip at the ITSM Conference on the Gold Coast earlier this week: schedule time in your calendar to revisit conference materials and notes the week after you've been there. For maximum impact, Joscelyne advises a double-review process: "Make an appointment with yourself one month after you attend a conference and spend two hours reviewing how it was relevant to you."

