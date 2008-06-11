Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Get the ACCC a clue train ticket for Internet banking

Westpac.jpgThe Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is currently assessing whether to allow Westpac's takeover of St George to go through, and is running a consumer survey as part of the process. (You can participate, via a slightly clunky PDF, whether you're a customer of either bank or not.)
It's interesting to note that while the survey does let you list Internet banking as a key reason for selecting a personal bank (I know it was for me — who wants branches?), it doesn't offer that as an option when specifying why you might change banks in the future. Methinks the ACCC ought to pay more attention to that factor. Whatever you think, it's probably worth five minutes of your time to let them know.

