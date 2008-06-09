Get Rid Of Ants Without An Exterminator

Has warm weather brought a plague of ants down upon your home? We've talked about deterring ants with baby powder, but frugal blog fivecentnickel.com shares the following more aggressive method:

First, pick up some boric acid powder (available at most chemists) and mix a small amount of it 50:50 with table sugar. There's nothing particularly scientific about this ratio, so it's fine to just eyeball it. Next, put some of this mix into a small container such as the the cap from a milk jug or the lid from a 2 liter bottle. Finally, drizzle some water into it to make a slurry (i.e., a thick suspension). That's it — you're now ready to kill some ants.

Some ants feed off fats and grease instead of sweets, so you can make this mixture with peanut butter instead of sugar should the first round of ant warfare prove ineffective. Have ant woes of your own this summer? Tell us how you prevailed! Photo by Jimmy Joe.