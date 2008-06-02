Get More from Quicksilver with a New Interface

Apart from being the most useful application on my Mac, Quicksilver is also one of the most attractive. But that doesn't mean it can't be improved, either, and weblog MacApper has rounded up a few of the sexiest Quicksilver interfaces on the block. Aside from the eye candy, the other great thing about alternate interfaces is that many of them change the way you interact with Quicksilver—meaning that if you've never quite gotten the hang of Quicksilver, a new interface may be just the ticket. If you've got a favourite Quicksilver interface that you've been using, let's hear about it in the comments. If a new interface has you aching to dive into Quicksilver, check out our beginner's guide along with our many other Quicksilver guides.