FusionDesk Starter Manages Your Tasks with GTD Emphasis

Windows only: Freeware application FusionDesk Starter is a full-featured task management application with an emphasis on author David Allen's Getting Things Done methodology. FusionDesk sports an attractive and user-friendly interface, priorities, tagging, contexts, calendar support, and basically anything else you'd want from a GTD app. The application even supports automated backups of all your tasks to keep your to-dos in a safe place should you suffer a hard drive crash, and it's portable in case you want to stick it on your thumb drive.

A shareware version of FusionDesk is available with more advanced features like Outlook sync and online backup, but the freeware version (requires an email for a free product key) looks like a winner on its own. The freeware, Windows only FusionDesk Starter didn't make our five best GTD apps Hive Five, but it holds up well next to the rest. If you give it a try, let us know what you think in the comments.

FusionDesk Starter [via FreewareGenius]

