Fullscreen Mode Gets Serious in Firefox 3

Firefox 3's new and improved fullscreen browsing introduces a truly fullscreen experience, utilizing every last pixel of your monitor for the web page. By default the new fullscreen autohides any visible toolbars, though you can bring them back at any time by hovering your mouse over the top edge of the screen. Pre-Firefox 3 extensions introduced similar functionality, like the previously mentioned Autohide extension, so this is just one more built-in Firefox 3 feature that allows you to ditch your Firefox 2 extensions. If you don't like the new behaviour, a couple of small about:config tweaks, as detailed in the Mozilla Links post, will get you back to the old-style fullscreen.

Tweak Firefox 3 full screen mode [Mozilla Links]

  • tad_scsi Guest

    How do you ditch the top six pixels? This is something that has been driving me slightly nuts. Running on XP Pro here. Would be the best for my particular app to have nothing at all up there.

    I've tried a few other things suggested elsewhere, but none of those methods seem to work.

    Thanks in advance if you or anyone out there knows the solution.

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

