Fullscreen Mode Gets Serious in Firefox 3

Firefox 3's new and improved fullscreen browsing introduces a truly fullscreen experience, utilizing every last pixel of your monitor for the web page. By default the new fullscreen autohides any visible toolbars, though you can bring them back at any time by hovering your mouse over the top edge of the screen. Pre-Firefox 3 extensions introduced similar functionality, like the previously mentioned Autohide extension, so this is just one more built-in Firefox 3 feature that allows you to ditch your Firefox 2 extensions. If you don't like the new behaviour, a couple of small
about:config tweaks, as detailed in the Mozilla Links post, will get you back to the old-style fullscreen.
How do you ditch the top six pixels? This is something that has been driving me slightly nuts. Running on XP Pro here. Would be the best for my particular app to have nothing at all up there.
I've tried a few other things suggested elsewhere, but none of those methods seem to work.
Thanks in advance if you or anyone out there knows the solution.