Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Friends Reunited goes the free route

FriendsReunited.jpg
FriendsReunited.com.au (which gained prominence as schoolfriends.com.au, for those of you with long memories) had a burst of popularity early in the millennium as a means of tracking down old school mates, but has been overtaken as a networking medium by its Web 2.0 successors, most notably Facebook. No surprise then that the site has taken a different tack recently, dropping its annual fee (which used to block access to email addresses). I'm not sure this in itself will curb my Facebook addiction, but it is nice to have more choices. Which social network do you find most useful for tracking down old Aussie school friends? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • rooster Guest

    Personally friendsreunited.com.au was the way to go - until Facebook came along.

    The FB group for our high school year now has more members than the friendsreunited equivalent.

    I also think friendsreunited lost its mojo when it started to charge for premium accounts.

    0
  • winnierom Guest

    Looking for school friends from west marrickville primary school 1956 to 1960; lakemba primary school from 1961 to 1962; canterbury girls high school from 1963 to 1968

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles