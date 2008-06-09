FriendsReunited.com.au (which gained prominence as schoolfriends.com.au, for those of you with long memories) had a burst of popularity early in the millennium as a means of tracking down old school mates, but has been overtaken as a networking medium by its Web 2.0 successors, most notably Facebook. No surprise then that the site has taken a different tack recently, dropping its annual fee (which used to block access to email addresses). I'm not sure this in itself will curb my Facebook addiction, but it is nice to have more choices. Which social network do you find most useful for tracking down old Aussie school friends? Let us know in the comments.
Friends Reunited goes the free route
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Personally friendsreunited.com.au was the way to go - until Facebook came along.
The FB group for our high school year now has more members than the friendsreunited equivalent.
I also think friendsreunited lost its mojo when it started to charge for premium accounts.