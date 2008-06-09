Friends Reunited goes the free route



FriendsReunited.com.au (which gained prominence as schoolfriends.com.au, for those of you with long memories) had a burst of popularity early in the millennium as a means of tracking down old school mates, but has been overtaken as a networking medium by its Web 2.0 successors, most notably Facebook. No surprise then that the site has taken a different tack recently, dropping its annual fee (which used to block access to email addresses). I'm not sure this in itself will curb my Facebook addiction, but it is nice to have more choices. Which social network do you find most useful for tracking down old Aussie school friends? Let us know in the comments.