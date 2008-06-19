Freeware PDF Unlocker Enables Copy/Paste Functions Without Passwords

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware PDF Unlocker, a free Windows utility, doesn't do everything that commerical packages like those from Elcomsoft do, but it will help if you just need to unlock copy/paste and editing restrictions on a PDF. Simply drag a copy-protected PDF onto PDF Unlocker's icon, and a new, non-protected copy will be created. You can also strip PDF files of passwords needed to open and read them, but you, uh, need the password to do so. For simple restrictions, however, it does the job. Freeware PDF Unlocker is a free download for Windows systems.

Freeware PDF Unlocker [via gHacks]

Comments

  • Radu Guest

    It is not working...

    0
  • Mary Guest

    Seems to have been taken down. Any alternate links/hosts?

    0

