Free Keynote Objects Spice Up Your Presentation



All platforms: The IT designers at iPresentee offer a package of 100 attractive icons and objects for download and use in your slideshows and documents. The iPresentee Keynote objects are resizable TIF images with transparent backgrounds for use in your Keynote or PowerPoint slideshow, Word document, brochure, or any creative project. The package is a free download and includes common icons like flags, stars, speech bubbles, road signs, and computer symbols like folders and hard drives.