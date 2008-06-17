Foxtel sets June 22 for official HD launch

Although Foxtel started installing HD-equipped iQ2 boxes in early June, the company has set June 22 as the official date for the launch of the Foxtel HD+ service. The occasion will be marked with an HD broadcast of the World Cup qualifier between Australia and China.

According to Foxtel, more than 15,000 homes have already had the iQ2 box installed. We'd love to know how many wanted HD, and how many just wanted the iQ2 itself (320GB is a lot of shows). But what we're really looking forward to is seeing how people tweak the iQ2 as it becomes more widespread.