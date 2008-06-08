FlixPulse Rates Movies by Twitter Consensus

Web-based movie review index FlixPulse might not provide the voice of rationed wisdom on how good a movie is, but it's a nifty way to see what the uber-connected Twitter community has to say on it. Real humans scan through film mentions across the short-messaging community, then group them into good, bad, or indifferent piles to compile a percentage. Of course, most people aren't going to Twitter about movies they found only reasonably good, but it's a great conversation starter and, occasionally, a refreshing dip in the schadenfreude pond.
