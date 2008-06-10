Flexcrypt Passwords Documents in a Standalone Package

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Need to send an encrypted file to someone, but know they won't want to mess around with installing their own cryptography software? Freeware Flexcrypt packages your files in a standalone executable file ready to email to a cohort who's also using Windows. The recipient only needs to know the password to open it. To decrypt the package, just double-click the .EXE and enter the password at the prompt, as shown:

If you're sending the package via email, keep in mind that many email clients and firewalls flag executables as a possible malicious software. Just rename the file and remove the .EXE extension to avoid that, and send your recipient instructions to add .EXE back to the filename before they run it. Flexcrypt is a free download for Windows only.

Flexcrypt [via Download Squad]

  Jona Guest

    PDFCreator is free and lets you send any document you like in an encrypted format across platforms too.

