Firefox KeyFixer Makes Home and End Keys Work Like Windows

Mac OS X only: Freeware application Firefox Keyfixer changes the default behaviour for your Home and End keys in Firefox. By default, pressing Home or End moves your Firefox window rather than the cursor. If you're used to or prefer the default Windows behaviour, Firefox Keyfixer swaps the functions so that those buttons move the cursor to the beginning or end of a line of text. We've mentioned Firefox Keyfixer before, but the new version updates the app for Firefox 3 and tweaks Page Up/Down as well. If you're looking to do the same thing for OS X as a whole, check out previously mentioned KeyFixer.