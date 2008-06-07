Firefox 3 State of the Add-ons Report

Mozilla product manager Alex Polvi's state of Firefox 3-compatible add-ons post this week reports that while Google Notebook, Dictionary Switcher, and Screengrab! are Firefox 3-compatible, we're still waiting on the likes of Firebug, Tab Mix Plus, and Del.icio.us bookmarks (all of which have beta versions in the works). Is add-on compatibility holding you back from trying out Firefox 3? Answer the official Firefox survey (and check out the survey results as they get collected.)
