Firefox 3 Release Candidate 2 Now Available

All platforms: The Mozilla developers want to get the next Firefox milestone just right, so they've issued another release candidate for your testing pleasure. Firefox 3 RC2 includes bug fixes from RC1. If you haven't dipped your toes into the Firefox 3 pool, the RC2 water is warm—it's the most stable testing build they're likely to issue before the official release, which is on schedule to drop this month. Check out our complete field guide to testing Firefox 3. Firefox 3 RC 2 is a free download for all platforms, meant for willing testers only.
