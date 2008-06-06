Firefox 3 RC 2 Portable Edition Ready for Download

One day after Firefox 3 RC 2 hit the streets, PortableApps.com has already released Firefox 3 RC 2 Portable Edition. If you're keeping up with the Firefox 3 hype but still aren't ready to ditch your solid Firefox 2 install, portable Firefox is the perfect way to test its improved performance and snazzy interface.
