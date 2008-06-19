Firefox 3 Improves FTP Browsing



Another simple yet inspiring under-the-radar Firefox 3 feature hit our inbox today: a more useful and attractive interface for browsing FTP sites. The FTP update tweaks the layout significantly, but what's most useful is that you can now sort items in an FTP directory by name, size, or modified date. (Here, check out the Mozilla FTP site to give it a try; click on the column names to sort them.) No, it's not a top 10 Firefox 3 feature, but like multi-line text selection, little tweaks like this make all the difference. Thanks Scott!