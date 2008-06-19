Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Firefox 3 Improves FTP Browsing


Another simple yet inspiring under-the-radar Firefox 3 feature hit our inbox today: a more useful and attractive interface for browsing FTP sites. The FTP update tweaks the layout significantly, but what's most useful is that you can now sort items in an FTP directory by name, size, or modified date. (Here, check out the Mozilla FTP site to give it a try; click on the column names to sort them.) No, it's not a top 10 Firefox 3 feature, but like multi-line text selection, little tweaks like this make all the difference. Thanks Scott!

Comments

  • gish @Gish Domains

    Still useless, I can't upload to FTP sites using it.
    Back to using windows FTP client *Sighs*

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles