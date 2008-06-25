Find Album Art at AllCDCovers

Web-based album art library and search engine AllCDCovers just may have the missing art you've been looking to fill in your digital music collection. Despite its name, AllCDCovers carries both album art, DVD covers, and game covers, front and back, with pretty high res versions available for free download. AllCDCovers didn't have the indie artist I tried, so the really obscure stuff might not be here; still, when the iTunes Store fails you it may be a good stop. Share your favourite online source of downloadable album art in the comments.