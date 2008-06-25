Filling McJobs at the mines means looking overseas



On a recent trip to Perth, a constant topic amongst everyone I met was the difficulty in getting staff to do basic entry-level jobs in the face of demand from remote mining sites. As one bloke put it to me: "I can't get someone to work for me for $60,000 when they can get $100,000 to wash dishes at the mines."

It seems Queensland is suffering from a similar problem, with reports that McDonald's and KFC franchises in Mt Isa and Mackay are having to look overseas for managers . It doesn't seem that this is the kind of "kids don't want to work" story so beloved of tabloids, since those locations are still hiring teenagers; instead it's the simple fact that rapidly growing remote locations have trouble getting the employees they need to manage the stores. Is there any solution to this apart from importing workers — or shutting fast food restaurants? Could a Maccas be managed remotely? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. (McDonald's pic from PR Newswire. We don't imagine Justin Timberlake is actually available for any of these vacancies.)

